Triple H and WWE creative reportedly have no intention to push top RAW Superstar any time soon 

It has been reported that the head of WWE creative Triple H does not have any immediate plans for Veer Mahaan.

Mahaan's current on-screen persona has been a part of the RAW brand since he was drafted to the show in October 2021. It will be another 5 months until the Indian star made his much-anticipated RAW debut on April 4, 2022. Whilst Veer possesses an incredible athletic range, the former professional baseball player has not been able to connect with the crowd since he arrived on WWE's main roster.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, Triple H and WWE creative will not be pushing the 34-year-old star any time soon as there "aren't significant imminent creative plans for Veer as of right now."

With Hunter taking over from Vince McMahon as head of creative, many underutilized stars have since been thrust back into the spotlight. Many fans will be hoping Mahaan gets his shot from The Game soon.

Former WWE writer thinks Triple H should not have had Veer Mahaan's match on RAW

With The King of Kings having only been in charge of WWE creative for just over a month, it could be argued that his overall vision for the company has not yet come to fruition.

A match that Triple H booked involving Veer Mahaan on RAW was recently met with criticism from former WWE head writer Vince Russo. He stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, that a contest like this was only featured on the program as the show has a 3-hour runtime.

"Would I have booked that on Nitro in 1999? I mean, come on, Chris. Come on. This is what Triple H is talking about when he's saying I wish it was a 2-hour show because that's the only difference. You would take matches like this out. It would be the same show, but you would take matches like this off the show. That's the only difference." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Over the years, Hunter has made it no secret that booking a 3 hour program as opposed to 2 hours is much harder, however with him now being in charge of creative decisions, fans may see RAW return to a shorter run time.

