Triple H may bring former champion back to WWE - Reports

According to the latest reports, Bronson Reed (AKA JONAH) may be on his way back to WWE.

Bronson was released from his contract on August 6, 2021, due o budget cuts. Apart from working in NJPW, the former NXT North American Champion spent time at Impact Wrestling as well before exiting the promotion on May 6.

Fightful Select has now reported WWE talent believes that Bronson may return to the company, and it could happen "imminently." They noted that neither WWE nor Bronson Reed confirmed the news to the publication.

The report added that the company had an interest in bringing back Reed for several months. The 34-year-old last competed on October 10, 2022, at the NJPW Declaration of Power.

JONAH @JONAHISHERE



This monster is back on the loose ... you don't know WHAT you've just done.



#WWE



.@AEW .@IMPACTWRESTLING .@njpw1972 .@ringofhonor Just got released from @WWE This monster is back on the loose ... you don't know WHAT you've just done. Just got released from @WWE This monster is back on the loose ... you don't know WHAT you've just done.#WWE .@AEW .@IMPACTWRESTLING .@njpw1972 .@ringofhonor https://t.co/9h5I2G4L1J

Jonah, on being angered by his WWE release

Following his release from the Stamford-based promotion, Jonah spoke to Denise Salcedo on her Instinct Culture show.

He noted that he spoke to John Laurinaitis when the company released him. The former EVP of Talent Relations gave him a blanket answer that didn't help his career. He admitted that he wasn't sad about being released and that his emotion was anger.

"But I've been through so many ups and downs in my professional wrestling career where I've had things like this happen before where I was told, 'no' and that was it. But this time around I was more angry because I'd worked so hard through NXT and believed in the black and gold brand." [H/T: TheSportster]

Jacob Cohen @MrJacobCohen Scoop #45: Please Welcome Bronson Reed (Jonah Rock) to NXT! Scoop #45: Please Welcome Bronson Reed (Jonah Rock) to NXT! https://t.co/IdzVssHuc3

Bronson has been rumored to be returning to the company for some time now. It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for the big man if he does show up again.

