New Japan Pro Wrestling's JONAH, who went by the name Bronson Reed in WWE, has teased a return to his previous promotion amidst rumors of a contract offer by them.

After a successful stint in NXT which included capturing the brand's North American Championship, Reed was unexpectedly released by the company on August 6, 2021. Since then, he has made a name for himself across the Pacific in NJPW, where he is one of the more successful Gaijin wrestlers.

It was recently reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that the Australian wrestler has been offered a contract by the Stamford-based promotion.

"JONAH certainly has an offer from WWE. And he's gotta make a decision... He got a great push in New Japan, and it's gonna be his call," said Meltzer. [H/T WrestleTalk]

JONAH has now fueled speculation of where he will end up in the coming months. He recently took to Twitter to post two pictures, one being of the Tokyo Dome, home of NJPW's annual Wrestle Kingdom event and a sign that he might be willing to stick with his current employer.

The other picture was of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, site of next year's WrestleMania 39 and a tease that he might return to WWE in the near future.

Triple H could bring Bronson Reed back to WWE at next year's Royal Rumble

Ever since becoming WWE's Head of Creative and Chief Content Officer, Triple H has brought several formerly released superstars back to the company. These names include Braun Strowman, Johnny Gargano, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, and many more.

The Game might now be looking to add another of his former NXT talents to this list, as Bronson Reed is reportedly in line for a return to the promotion as soon as next year's Royal Rumble.

The Rumble has historically been a time when superstars make debuts and return for surprise appearances in the titular matches.

Xero News on Twitter reported that the 34-year old, who is a former NXT North American Champion, might be on his way back to the Stamford-based promotion.

"I'm told Bronson Reed is very likely going to sign a deal with WWE, he may return in the Rumble match. HHH wants a few surprises in his first Rumble," reported Xero News.

With Triple H reportedly willing to bring Bronson Reed back, the Australian will finally get a chance to shine on the main roster, something which he was deprived of during his last spell there.

