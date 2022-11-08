Triple H might be interested in bringing 29-year-old WWE Superstar to the main roster - Reports

Triple H's new regime has brought back many superstars from the past, but it seems like they are now interested in bringing Cameron Grimes to the main roster.

Earlier this year, Cameron Grimes rocketed up to the card as he won the North American Championship at NXT Stand and Deliver 2022. However, the fairy tale ended when he lost the title back to Carmelo Hayes and failed to defeat Bron Breakker to win the NXT Championship.

Since then, Grimes has been featured on weekly programming and has been involved in major feuds. He is currently feuding with The Schism's Joe Gacy. A few weeks ago, he got help from The O.C. and was able to defeat The Schism in six-man tag team action.

According to a new report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the new regime is interested in bringing Cameron Grimes to the main roster. It looks like Triple H might be making more call-ups from the Black and Gold brand in the near future.

Cameron Grimes is set to face Joe Gacy in a one-on-one contest on the upcoming episode of NXT. This will be the first time that all four members of The Schism will be united to go up against the former North American Champion. This might be Grimes' last match on the brand before moving to the main roster.

Triple H is also interested in bringing Ilja Dragunov to the main roster

Earlier this year, Triple H became the Chief Content Officer for the company. He made several changes to the weekly product and rehired superstars who were released in the past two years or worked for NXT.

Triple H's new regime has received praise from fans and more changes are expected in the coming months and years. Earlier this year, Ilja Dragunov vacated the NXT UK Championship due to an injury.

He made a miraculous return and began working on the Black and Gold brand following the end of NXT UK. According to recent reports, Triple H wants to bring the former NXT UK Champion to the main roster.

Dragunov was recently written off after his match against JD McDonagh on NXT. It would be interesting to see if that was Dragunov's final match on the brand and he has indeed been called up for RAW or SmackDown.

Which NXT Superstar do you want to see on the main roster? Sound off in the comment section.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes