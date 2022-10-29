Triple H reportedly high on pushing WWE rookie star on main roster

Triple H has been stirring up quite the mix of talent since his ascension to the top of creative in WWE.

The Chief Content Officer is lining up underused talent to prove themselves and it seems he's about to do something similar with a young upstart in the company. According to Xero News, it's been reported that the King of Kings has been impressed with WWE NXT star Ilja Dragunov. He may be looking to bring him to the main roster soon.

It seems that the Head of Creative wants to position the former NXT UK Champion on Smackdown. However, there is no confirmed date for his arrival on the main roster and it seems that Dragunov will continue his stint in NXT for the time being:

"There has been talk of bringing Ilja Dragunov up to the main roster in the not-so-distant future. No set date on it, HHH is a huge fan and believes Dragunov will do very well on the main roster. There had been talk of putting Ilja on SmackDown."

Xero News @NewsXero There has been talk of bringing Ilja Dragunov up to the main roster in the not so distant future. No set date on it, HHH is a huge fan and believes Dragunov will do very well on the main roster. There had been talk of putting Ilja on SmackDown. There has been talk of bringing Ilja Dragunov up to the main roster in the not so distant future. No set date on it, HHH is a huge fan and believes Dragunov will do very well on the main roster. There had been talk of putting Ilja on SmackDown.

It should be noted that these plans are still in the early stages and may be subject to change in the future. We will have to wait patiently and see if The Czar will make his debut on the WWE main roster sometime soon.

In case you missed it, you can check out the RAW results here.

Ilja Dragunov could renew his rivalry with Gunther after moving to WWE Smackdown

Ilja Dragunov has been making quite a name for himself down in the developmental brand of WWE. The Czar recently made his arrival on NXT and jumped straight into the action with its top stars.

We saw him take on Bron Breakker and JD McDonagh in a triple-threat match at Halloween Havoc for the WWE NXT Championship and put on an extraordinary performance. However, Dragunov came up a bit short in the match with Brekker retaining his title, and is now continuing his rivalry with McDonagh separately.

After finishing off his feuds in NXT, he might be looking to renew some old ones on SmackDown, namely with Gunther. The Ring General and The Czar have shared a brutal rivalry down in the developmental brand.

Both stars have put on brutal action-packed classics with each other and given it their all against each other for the NXT UK Championship. After Dragunov debuts on the blue brand, it's possible that they'll both compete on the main roster for the Intercontinental title.

Do you want to see Ilja Dragunov get pushed more on the main roster? Sound off below.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes