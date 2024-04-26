Triple H played a major role in recent WWE roster cuts - Reports

WWE made a few drastic moves by releasing multiple superstars under Triple H's regime. According to a new report, The King of Kings played a crucial role in the recent roster cuts ahead of the annual Draft.

Triple H's new regime gave a certain section of superstars a fair shot at the main roster, which was severely lacking under Vince McMahon's old regime. However, stars that became popular under the old regime were sidelined as new stars were given the opportunity.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the decision behind the recent releases of multiple superstars was Triple H's call. Moreover, stars from the developmental brand were not aware of the recent cuts until they happened.

Unlike the previous release during the merger with UFC, Triple H decided on the recent cuts to the main roster, including NXT's Von Wagner. The 29-year-old star was considered a talent on the main roster, even though he primarily worked on the white and gold brand.

Triple H recently hyped up the semi-final match for the WWE Speed Championship

Triple H's new regime came up with a brand-new concept of Speed as they expanded their reach from television to social media. This new concept is exclusively featured on X/Twitter every Wednesday.

The Stamford-based company is less than two matches away from crowning its inaugural Speed Champion, as the winner of Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano will face Ricochet in the finals for the title.

Ahead of the semi-finals, The King of Kings promoted the match between Ricochet and JD McDonagh, and the eventual debut of the brand-new championship.

"Today, @KingRicochet and @jd_mcdonagh kick off the first-ever #WWESpeed Semifinals... with the opportunity to compete in the first-ever WWE Speed Championship Match on the line. The race continues... 12pm ET/9am PT exclusively on @X."

It will be interesting to see which superstar becomes the inaugural Speed Champion in the coming weeks.

