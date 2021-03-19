Triple H under quarantine - Reports

14-time world champion Triple H is an integral part of WWE's backstage and management team. It was recently reported that Triple H missed this week's Monday Night RAW and was also not present backstage at the Capitol Wrestling Center for this week's NXT show.

There was recently a COVID-19 outbreak in NXT, and there were concerns that Hunter could have been involved in this situation. The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that Triple H is under quarantine. As per the report, his situation is being kept secretive and while he is under quarantine, it does not actually mean that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In Triple H's absence, Road Dogg and Shawn Michaels were the ones in charge of this week's episode of NXT. Several other NXT Superstars including Leon Ruff, Timothy Thatcher, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Pete Dunne, MSK, and The Grizzled Young Veterans also missed the show. However, there is no confirmation on whether any of these stars tested positive for COVID-19 or whether it was just a precautionary measure.

COVID-19 outbreak in WWE NXT, will affect plans for this week's show https://t.co/ctvxMBXhCj pic.twitter.com/wSfKki7YWj — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) March 15, 2021

Triple H will likely not compete at WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37 is a little over three weeks away. It is set to take place as a two-night event on April 10 and April 11, 2021. WrestleMania 37 will include the return of live fans to WWE shows after over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tickets are officially on sale and the company plans to have around 25,000 fans at the Raymond James Stadium each night for WrestleMania 37.

Triple H missed last year's WrestleMania and the WWE Universe was expecting him to have a match at this year's Show of Shows.

However, as of now, there is no indication of him returning to the ring at WrestleMania 37. With just a few weeks to go, it's highly unlikely that the Cerebral Assassin will compete at the pay-per-view.