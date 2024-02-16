Triple H the reason behind recent failure in WWE; Details on how he expected his plan to play out - Reports

Since becoming Chief Content Officer of WWE, Triple H has had only a few misses. One of the biggest recent misses was when Cody Rhodes came out and introduced The Rock as Roman Reigns' challenger at WrestleMania. The decision received a lot of backlash and a report claims that The Cerebral Assassin was the one behind it.

The American Nightmare won the Royal Rumble last month. As soon as he won the 30-man elimination match, he pointed to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion to seemingly set up their second clash at WrestleMania. On an episode of WWE SmackDown a couple of weeks ago, Rhodes came out and said that he was stepping aside to let The Rock face Reigns at WrestleMania.

Rhodes' decision not to face Roman Reigns infuriated fans across the globe. Things were set right at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference last week when Rhodes reinstated himself in the main event against Roman Reigns.

In a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer said that Triple H was the brain behind Rhodes' decision. The report claims that he believed Rhodes endorsing The Rock would tie up the storyline and would avoid backlash from fans even though there was a bit expected.

"It was said that it was Levesque’s idea for what happened on the 2/2 show, with the idea that if Rhodes endorsed The Rock, it tied up the storyline and hoped that the endorsement from Rhodes would avoid a backlash that was definitely expected and planned for, but not to the extent it actually happened. Obviously that backfired, and Johnson and Brian Gewirtz’s reaction was that if he was going to get booed, he should be a heel, and it appears Rock & Reigns vs. Rhodes & Rollins was the answer. Whatever it is should be made clearer on the 2/16 episode of SmackDown." - WON

Will Triple H face The Rock after what happened on WWE SmackDown?

At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference, The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes when the latter brought up the former's ancestors. On his way out of the event, he stopped and told Triple H to fix things. On SmackDown last week, the Cerebral Assassin decided to take matters into his own hands and said that it was he who called the shots around WWE, while making the match between Rhodes and Reigns official for WrestleMania.

Many members of the WWE Universe lie in wait to see if The Game will come out of retirement to face The Rock in a match, but that would seem unlikely because of Triple H's heart condition.

However, there have been reports of The Rock pushing for a tag team match against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes for Night One of WrestleMania.

