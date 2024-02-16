The Rock's idea for WrestleMania 40 - Reports

A recent report has provided information on The Rock's allegedly pitched idea for the WWE WrestleMania 40.

WWE's hottest storyline has taken a wild turn following the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event. Dwayne Johnson received a massive backlash from the wrestling world after he seemingly came in the way of Cody Rhodes wanting to finish the story.

At the WWE media event in Las Vegas, Rhodes reclaimed his WrestleMania 40 spot, and the 51-year-old legend turned heel and went on to slap The American Nightmare.

In a shocking turn of events, Seth Rollins defended Cody Rhodes and criticized The Great One for his actions during the WrestleMania 40 press event. Per storyline, on this week's RAW, Rollins told The American Nightmare that he does not need to fight the battle alone against The Bloodline and can use him as a "Shield."

According to the latest report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dwayne Johnson pitched the massive idea for Roman Reigns & The Rock vs. Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 40 Night One.

"He (The Rock) did pitch the idea of the Reigns & Rock vs. Rhodes & Rollins match for night one. So that was his idea if that is how it turns out."

Wrestling veteran on what WWE should do after Triple H called out The Rock on last week's SmackDown

After things turned haywire at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event, Dwayne Johnson and The Tribal Chief met Triple H backstage and asserted authority over him.

However, on a previous episode of SmackDown, the Chief Content Officer called out The Great One and reminded him that he was the one in charge. Speaking on an edition of Jim Cornette Experience, the pro wrestling veteran commented on how WWE could proceed with an angle between Dwayne Johnson and Triple H.

"They can't have a match obviously, you mentioned Triple H's heart problems. But again, The Rock can talk like crazy and whatever we think he's a big star, and now he's a heel. The fans wouldn't believe Nick Aldis or Adam Pearce or anybody else standing up to The Rock verbally or trying to put his foot down in a power struggle. Triple H has got enough pool and enough stroke and enough credibility with that audience that they will say, 'Yeah, this is going to be a struggle,'" said Cornette.

The Brahma Bull and Roman Reigns are set to return on tonight's WWE SmackDown to address how things will unfold following Rhodes being announced for the main event of WrestleMania 40.

