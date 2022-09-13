Recent Triple H signing reportedly to have already begun working as key backstage WWE executive

It has been reported that Triple H's new Vice President of WWE Live Events, Road Dogg has already started his new role.

Last month, after WWE let go of former Live Events VP Jeff Jarrett, the company's new Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative, Triple H sought to bring in his old D-Generation X cohort, Road Dogg, to fill the vacant role.

Despite no official confirmation, a recent report from PWInsider stated that the former WWE Tag Team Champion turned Executive started his new job at the end of last month.

"For those who have asked about Road Dogg's return to WWE, he commenced his duties as Vice President of Live Events a few weeks ago. I believe he started the final week of August officially." H/T PWInsider

Along with Road Dogg, under The Game's leadership, his former teammate and best friend Shawn Michaels has since become WWE's new Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

Road Dogg believes Triple H should have been running WWE for a while now

As somebody who has worked very closely with The King of Kings for more than 20 years, the WWE Hall of Famer knows better than almost anyone how Hunter operates on a creative level.

Speaking on Busted Open, Road Dogg stated that his close friend and fellow Hall of Famer should of have hold of the creative reigns a long time ago.

"Look, I think things are gonna change in the WWE and its time, you know what I mean? I think it was time, and it's a seat that, I believe, Hunter [Triple H] should have been sitting in for a while. I'm glad he's finally there and now I think the wrestling fan will appreciate that a lot more too." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Whilst fans will not see Road Dogg week in week out on television, his contribution to the product will be immense as he looks to craft and test future possible matches and rivalries at WWE live events.

Are you happy to see Road Dogg back in WWE in an executive capacity? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

