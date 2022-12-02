Triple H reportedly bringing back 42-year-old former WWE Superstar who was released two years ago

Triple H is reportedly bringing back WWE Superstar Eric Young, as per the latest report by PWInsider.

Eric Young had a four-year stint with the Stamford-based promotion back in 2016-20. Young was one of several WWE Superstars who were let go by the company during the pandemic. Following his departure, the veteran returned to IMPACT Wrestling.

PWInsider is now reporting that Young is on his way back to WWE. Check out the report below:

"Former Impact Wrestling Champion Eric Young, 42, is returning to World Wrestling Entertainment, PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources." [H/T PWInsider]

PWInsider also noted that there's no news on exactly when Young will start working with WWE again.

Eric Young had massive praise for Triple H earlier this year

Eric Young has nothing but respect for Triple H. The Game was appointed the head of creative in light of Vince McMahon's WWE retirement earlier this year.

Shortly after, Young shared his thoughts on the big change and praised the former WWE Champion.

“Things would have been way different for me [if Triple H had control at the time]. I would do anything for him. I'd run through a wall. Help him hide a dead body [laughs], whatever he asked me to do. I respect him that much,” said Young.

Eric Young did quite well as the leader of SAnitY, a stable in WWE NXT. The group also comprised Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain, Sawyer Fulton, and Nikki Cross.

During the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup, Young was drafted to RAW. Unfortunately, this also marked the end of SAnitY.

Young didn't do much of note on the main roster. He spent his final months essentially working on WWE Main Event and suffered a series of losses against Andrade, Aleister Black, and others.

What are your thoughts on Eric Young's rumored WWE return? Do you think he would do well on the main roster this time, now that The Game holds major creative power in WWE?

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes