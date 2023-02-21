Triple H reportedly cancels 47-year-old legend's return to RAW at the last minute

Latest reports on WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H canceling the appearance of Hall of Famer Trish Stratus have come to the fore.

Bayley interviewed Damage CTRL on the latest episode of RAW in the Ding Dong Hello! segment. It was then hijacked by Becky Lynch and Lita, both of whom challenged Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the Women's Tag Team Titles.

However, a report from Fightful Select claims that Trish Stratus was supposed to make an appearance during the segment.

According to the report, Trish Stratus was backstage on RAW and scheduled to show up in the segment as planned. However, there was a last-minute creative change that was cited as the reason for her not appearing. It further stated that she left just before the segment started. This was likely the final decision made by Triple H.

Stratus was in Toronto during Elimination Chamber day to watch the Ice Hockey team Toronto Mapleleafs face Chicago Blackhawks. While the Hall of Famer was seen showing her support for her hometown team, they would unfortunately lose.

Stratus' absence could also be an indication that the rumored six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania between her, Lita Becky Lynch, and Damage CTRL could be scrapped. Next week, Becky Lynch and Lita will face Damage CTRL for a chance at the Women's Tag Team Titles.

