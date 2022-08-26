"He's a Vince McMahon guy" - Triple H expected to decide top WWE executive's future with the company

Recent reports have suggested that Triple H may have a question whether to keep Bruce Prichard in WWE or not.

Prichard was a long-time ally of Vince McMahon's. Before the 77-year-old retired from WWE, Bruce served as the company's executive director for both RAW and SmackDown. However, with The Game now running creative operations for both shows, speculation has begun to appear regarding Prichard's future in WWE.

Dave Meltzer stated in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Triple H may soon have to question the executive's position in the company.

"This will lead to questions about Prichard in his spot and time will tell. Prichard is a guy who gets that his job is to service his boss. Talent thinks he’s a Vince McMahon guy with more of an idea of the entertainment side and that Levesque (Triple H) is more wrestling, but I think Prichard will service whatever vision Levesque wants. Nobody expects a lot of changes in a hurry but they do expect changes as Levesque will more and more bring in his guys." [H/T WrestleTalk ]

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps One month ago today it was announced that Triple H would officially take over creative in WWE.



How would you rate his first month in control of WWE on a scale of 1-10? One month ago today it was announced that Triple H would officially take over creative in WWE.How would you rate his first month in control of WWE on a scale of 1-10? https://t.co/XoHEPlQyKo

Since taking over as the head of creative, it could be argued that the overall quality of both RAW and SmackDown has improved, under the leadership of The King of Kings.

Wrestling veteran is surprised at recent Triple H creative decision

The vast majority of fans being satisfied with the change in WWE's product. However, there have been some decisions that some legends of the business have questioned.

On Sportskeeda, wrestling journalist Bill Apter stated that he was surprised The Game did not give Sami Zayn the win on SmackDown last week, despite the huge support he received in the arena.

"I am quite surprised by Sheamus' win as the fans were solidly behind their fellow Canadian, Sami Zayn. I think it would have caught on with the fans worldwide this time and he would have a very tough match against Gunther. That said, he would not have won the belt." [H/T Sportskeeda]

With his big win on SmackDown last week, Sheamus will now take on Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash At The Castle on September 3rd.

How would you rate Triple H's first month in charge of WWE creative? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

