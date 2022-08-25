Create

Hall of Famer questions a creative decision under Triple H's WWE regime (Exclusive)

Triple H has assumed the creative reins in today's WWE
Triple H has assumed the creative reins in today's WWE
While WWE fans are ecstatic about Triple H's creative changes since assuming control, Bill Apter questioned a certain creative call. He would have preferred to see Sami Zayn win big in the fatal 5 way match on SmackDown!

For context, Ricochet, Madcap Moss, Happy Corbin, Sami Zayn, and Sheamus competed on last week's WWE SmackDown to determine who will face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle.

Even though Zayn got a massive reception from the Canadian crowd, Sheamus picked up the eventual win. This probably has to do with the fact that the latter hails from Ireland, and the next premium live event is slated to take place in the UK.

Mr. Apter voiced his displeasure at the creative call:

"I am quite surprised by Sheamus' win as the fans were solidly behind their fellow Canadian, Sami Zayn. I think it would have caught on with the fans worldwide this time and he would have a very tough match against Gunther. That said, he would not have won the belt."
That ovation for @SamiZayn was thunderous! ❤️#WWE #SmackDown #SamiZayn https://t.co/J5CMvtW0QC

That said, Gunther vs. Sheamus should be a hard-hitting match. Sami Zayn is clearly in a strong position on the WWE SmackDown roster, and the future should be bright under Triple H's able leadership.

WWE fans have been very appreciative of Triple H's creative decisions

Whether it is the massive returns we've seen (and by all accounts are yet to see) or the general focus on wrestling lately, fans have certainly lauded Triple H's creative decisions.

Which return made your jaw drop?#WWE #WWERaw #SmackDown @itsBayleyWWE | @ImKingKota | @shirai_io @realKILLERkross | @Lady_Scarlett13 @SshawOfficial @TheVibeBri | @AJFrancis410 | @tehutimiles https://t.co/gyP3Ar27Mv

Many felt that the product had grown stale under Vince McMahon's leadership, but Triple H has infused it with a sense of freshness.

Only time will tell if Sami Zayn will emerge as a top player under the new management.

Who do you have your money on at Clash at the Castle 2022? Gunther or Sheamus?

