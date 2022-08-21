Sami Zayn breaks character to send heartfelt message to WWE Universe after SmackDown

Sami Zayn had a very special night in front of his hometown crowd in Montreal, Canada for the latest edition of WWE SmackDown.

Zayn spent the beginning of the show finally conversing with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The former Intercontinental Champion has spent some time as an "Honary Uce" in The Bloodline but has never been able to enter The Tribal Chief's locker room.

The Usos, in particular Jey, has been on Zayn's case and has claimed that he hasn't been carrying his weight.

The Canadian star complained about Jey to Reigns and he agreed with him. The Head of the Table also wished Zayn luck in his Fatal 5-Way match to determinte the #1 Contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

The 38-year-old got a tremendous reaction from his hometown crowd, but seemingly got injured in the match.

However, he made his triumphant return towards the end of the match and it looked like he had it won. Happy Corbin put a stop to Zayn's momentum and sent his injured arm into the steel ring post.

Sheamus then caught Happy Corbin with the Brogue Kick for the pinfall victory and earned a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

Sami Zayn recently took to Twitter to thank the crowd for the incredible reaction they gave him on SmackDown.

"STILL BUZZING FROM LAST NIGHT! This ovation from the Montreal crowd totally floored me. There's no place like home. Thank you. I love you."

The WWE Universe responds to Sami Zayn

WWE fans were quick to praise Zayn following his Tweet and are hoping the response leads to big things going forward. Many fans complimented the Montreal crowd and wished more shows had an atmosphere like that.

Fans at the Belle Center were rocking throughout most of the latest edition of SmackDown. One fan claimed that a couple of decades from now everyone is going to look back and wonder why wrestling fans didn't make a bigger deal about Zayn's talent.

Jay White @JaySaysWords @SamiZayn 20, 25 years from now, we’re gonna look back at the body of work you’ve put in during this WWE run, and we’re gonna wonder why our heads were shoved so far up our collective wrestling fan’s rears that we didn’t make a bigger deal about it while it was going on. @SamiZayn 20, 25 years from now, we’re gonna look back at the body of work you’ve put in during this WWE run, and we’re gonna wonder why our heads were shoved so far up our collective wrestling fan’s rears that we didn’t make a bigger deal about it while it was going on.

Another member of the WWE Universe pointed out that SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan came to the ring with a minimal reaction from the crowd later on the show.

Morgan defeated Shotzi in a singles match but was attacked by Shayna Baszler after her victory. She will defend the title against Baszler at Clash at the Castle on September 3rd.

JPtheOrangeLantern @JPOrangeLantern @eloycan0 Sometimes the Canadian crowd is awesome, other times they’ll sit on their hands. example Liv Morgan’s entrance was eerily quiet @eloycan0 Sometimes the Canadian crowd is awesome, other times they’ll sit on their hands. example Liv Morgan’s entrance was eerily quiet 😕

It will be interesting to see if The Tribal Chief values Sami Zayn in The Bloodline in the weeks ahead or if he's just using him. Zayn helped Reigns at the conclusion of SmackDown and leaped in front of a Claymore from Drew McIntyre.

