WWE star enjoyed watching Sami Zayn "get his head kicked off" on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Madcap Moss enjoyed watching Sami Zayn take a vicious Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre on SmackDown this week.

After being ambushed by The Usos on the blue brand, Drew McIntyre faced them in a two-on-one scenario. However, Madcap Moss rushed to the ring to even the odds, leading to a tag team match. The unlikely duo got the victory, and The Scottish Warrior even laid out Zayn with a Claymore Kick after the bout.

Speaking with Megan Morant on SmackDown Lowdown this week, Moss detailed why he helped McIntyre despite their long history. He talked about his respect for the number one contender and felt that The Scottish Warrior needed help going up against The Bloodline.

"I got a long history with Drew McIntyre. We tried to end each other's careers. I don't like Drew McIntyre. But I do respect him, let me tell you why. Something's wrong with Drew McIntyre. He just walked out there by himself to take on the greatest Tag Team of all time, The Usos by himself."

Moss was also happy to get a "front row ticket" to watch Sami Zayn take a Claymore Kick.

"And you know what? There's a screw loose here too. Something's wrong with Madcap [Moss] too. So, I can respect that. And besides, anytime I can get a front row ticket to watch Sami Zayn get his head kicked off, I'm in." [1:20 - 1:51]

There are concerns over Drew McIntyre's appearance at WWE Clash at the Castle

After this week's SmackDown, McIntyre was reportedly removed from WWE's live events over the weekend.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that the former WWE Champion is dealing with some back problems but isn't expected to undergo surgery. The report also stated that for now, McIntyre has been advised to take rest.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful can confirm that Drew McIntyre has been working through a rough back injury that led to him being pulled from the road this weekend.



Surgery isn't expected, and he's still planned for Clash at the Castle. Fightful can confirm that Drew McIntyre has been working through a rough back injury that led to him being pulled from the road this weekend.Surgery isn't expected, and he's still planned for Clash at the Castle. https://t.co/EcXYYL1fAZ

The Scottish Warrior is slated to face Roman Reigns for the latter's undisputed world title at the UK Stadium event on September 3.

Although no update on his status for the event has been officially made, fans will hope to see the former world champion make it to the show.

