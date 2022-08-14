Unfortunate update on Drew McIntyre's condition ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle - Reports

As per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been suffering from a back injury which has resulted in him being pulled from a few shows.

Nonetheless, things are reportedly not that bad for the Scottish Warrior as surgery isn't needed and he has just been advised to get some rest. His match at Clash at the Castle is still expected to go ahead as planned.

"Fightful can confirm that Drew McIntyre has been working through a rough back injury that led to him being pulled from the road this weekend. Surgery isn't expected, and he's still planned for Clash at the Castle.", tweeted Sean Ross Sapp

Drew McIntyre will face Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle

On the go-home SmackDown for WWE SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre competed against his long-time friend and rival in a number one contender's match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The two took each other to the limit with the Scottish Warrior ultimately coming out on top.

With Roman Reigns successfully defending the title against Brock Lesnar in the main event of SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns was confirmed for Clash at the Castle. However, a new element has been added to the mix. Karrion Kross returned to WWE last week and attacked Drew McIntyre in the middle of his address to Roman Reigns.

After his ambush, Kross and Scarlett flipped the sandclock on Reigns, signaling their intentions of coming for the Tribal Chief.

Fans have run wild with the speculation and many have come up with the plausible theory that Kross might be added to the match at WWE Clash at the Castle. The former NXT Champion even cut a promo last night, sending a warning to both Roman and Drew. With Kross in the mix, the chances of McIntyre picking up a win would increase as it would protect the champion in defeat.

It is expected that the UK crowd will be entirely behind their hometown hero and would wish for him to end the night lifting both titles high over his head. However, one must always keep in mind the variables that surround this match. Both Theory and Kross are looming close in the background and it won't be a surprise if we see any interference from either of these two.

It remains to be seen how long Drew McIntyre will be out, but we at Sportskeeda wish him the best and hope for a speedy recovery.

