Triple H reportedly had an important reason to give Roman Reigns and other champions new titles; do you think it's worked?

Triple H has presented Roman Reigns and multiple other champions with all-new titles over the last month in WWE. According to reports, he might have a reason behind it.

Over the last few weeks, Seth Rollins won the brand-new World Heavyweight Championship. More recently, Roman Reigns' Universal and WWE Titles were fused into a new belt, the WWE Universal Championship. The title carries on the lineage of the original WWE belt. After that, Asuka and Rhea Ripley were given new belts as well.

Rhea Ripley was crowned the Women's World Champion, while Asuka became the WWE Women's Champion.

A report by Justin Barrasso on Sports Illustrated stated that multiple sources had confirmed that Triple H had a reason for changing the championships. They said he wanted to freshen up the designs and present a new look instead.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures Triple H revealing the new World Title is about to hit 1 million views on WWE's YouTube channel.



1 million views in around 12 hours.



The reception to the design seems to be insanely positive. The video has 40,000 likes.



Good stuff. Triple H revealing the new World Title is about to hit 1 million views on WWE's YouTube channel.1 million views in around 12 hours. The reception to the design seems to be insanely positive. The video has 40,000 likes.Good stuff. https://t.co/xE0cz0ON9i

That has worked, with the new titles looking quite different from the old ones. On top of that, for the women's championships, RAW and SmackDown don't have their titles anymore.

Previously, a drafted champion would have to swap belts. They are no longer required to do so, as the titles are not exclusive to one particular brand.

Vince Russo is not a fan of Triple H's plans with so many titles

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was not a fan of Triple H introducing so many titles, and he advocated for a winner takes all match between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

"For me, it's such a mish-mosh at this point, and there are so many belts. Bro, to me, I don't know how you do anything other than winner take all, and when the winner takes all, we're going to one belt. I don't know how you don't do that without it continually being so confusing. I want winner-take-all, we're going back to the belt Bruno Sammartino had. Whatever belt that is, that's the one belt we're going back to," said Russo. [From 2:37 to 3:22]

This plan remains unlikely at this time.

What do you think of the new titles? Has Triple H's plan to provide a unique look worked? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes