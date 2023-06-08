Vince Russo thinks Roman Reigns needs to bring back the Championship belt held by the legend who used to hate WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo is not a big fan of the fact that there is another World Champion apart from Roman Reigns. On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, he discussed the newly-created World Heavyweight Championship and revealed what he would have Reigns do.

The crux of what Vince Russo said was essentially that WWE is doing a disservice to Seth Rollins by making him their "tertiary" champion since Roman Reigns possesses the WWE and Universal Titles - simply known as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Vince Russo told Dr. Chris Featherstone that there are simply too many belts and that he would have Roman Reigns beat Rollins in a Winner Takes All Match to bring back Bruno Smmartino's WWE Championship:

"For me, it's such a mish-mosh at this point and there are so many belts. Bro to me, I don't know how you do anything other than winner take all and when the winner takes all, we're going to one belt. I don't know how you don't do that without it continually being so confusing. I want winner take all, we're going back to the belt Bruno Sammartino had. Whatever that belt is, that's the one we're going back to." [From 2:37 to 3:22]

Paul Heyman revealed the mastermind behind his pairing with Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman aligning with Reigns is what set off The Bloodline storyline that has lasted for almost three years now.

Paul Heyman revealed that he got a call in the middle of August, not too long before SummerSlam 2020, and said that it was Vince McMahon who was the mastermind behind his pairing with Roman Reigns:

"I said, 'Well, you know Vince, the options are kind of limited in that.' I'm trying to tiptoe into a delicate situation here where I'm about to butt heads with him. ... He goes, 'I'm envisioning Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman.' I'm thinking, 'Oh my God. He's gonna pull the trigger on this.' He would never pull it with Cena. He would never have allowed Cena to come to the dark side." [h/t WrestlingNews.co]

