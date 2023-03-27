Triple H is reportedly introducing a new World Championship belt in WWE

Triple H is headed for WWE WrestleMania 39 in California, which will be his first as the Chief Content Officer and the Creative Head of the company. According to a new report, Hunter has reportedly approved a new World Championship belt, which could possibly be introduced after the event.

Last year, Triple H became the Head of Creative and has been running weekly shows and making creative calls in the promotion. Later, several notable changes came in WWE, including the return of released stars and former gimmicks.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes via Give Me Sport, The Game has approved a new world championship belt for the company. The report doesn't state any name for the new title, but the belt is ready to be introduced sooner rather than later. Check it out:

"There's a new belt. I don't know for sure if it's getting a new name. I don't know if one of the titles is going away, but there's a new belt that WWE has had made and the decision-makers have approved. Like, if they wanted to introduce it on TV tomorrow, they could. Those boxes are checked." [H/T - Give Me Sport]

It is unknown as to what the title will be called or if it will be for a new world championship similar to how the Universal Championship was introduced. It is highly likely that the belt could debut after WrestleMania 39.

Triple H reportedly wants to scrap the WWE Universal Championship

In 2016, the old regime introduced a new World Championship after the WWE title went to the blue brand. The company introduced the Universal Championship, which was the main title of the red brand for a while.

Recently, Roman Reigns has set new records as the Universal Champion after his stellar run on the blue brand for two years. According to a recent report, Triple H wanted to scrap the Red and Blue World Championship. Check it out:

"HHH suggested retiring the [Universal] Championship at one time; he really doesn’t like the title,” a source told Fight Fans.

It will be interesting to see which World Championship The Game will consider bringing back on the main roster if he retires the Universal Championship.

