It has been reported that WWE's head of creative Triple H forced a superstar on RAW to tape their promo again after using the banned term 'wrestling'.

Despite the second letter in the company's name standing for the banned word, management has been keen for their performers to recognize their business as 'sports entertainment' rather than 'wrestling', for more than 20 years now.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that an un-named WWE Superstar had to redo his or her promo.

"There was a pre-tape interview on the 3/20 Raw where somebody used the term “wrestling” and they had to redo." H/T (WrestleTalk)

Since taking over from Vince McMahon as head of WWE creative in July of last year, it can be argued that Triple H has improved the overall quality of both RAW and SmackDown.

Triple H is reportedly planning to push a former WWE title challenger

As head of WWE creative, The King of Kings has the final say on which superstars get positioned at the top of the card and headlines the premium live events.

According to Xero News, The Game is planning on pushing Shinsuke Nakamura back into the main event scene after WrestleMania 39 concludes in early April.

"Shinsuke Nakamura is due to return to television after WrestleMania, we have been informed that Triple H plans on revitalising Nakamura and wants to get him back on track to where he was before WM34." H/T Xero News

In 2018, the Japanese sensation broke through and won the men's Royal Rumble match, leading him to go onto WrestleMania 34 and challenge for the WWE title. But since that time period, Nakamura has fallen down the card and has not gained the same momentum again. Triple H will try to book The King of Strong Style as a legitimate main-eventer once again.

