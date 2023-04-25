Triple H reportedly had a major WWE announcement ready for a long time

It has been reported that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was ready to unveil the new World Heavyweight Championship for a few months now.

Last night on RAW, The Game introduced a brand new world championship to the WWE Universe, with the title resembling the popular Big Gold belt of the mid-2000s.

According to a recent report from Ringside News, Triple H's decision to introduce a new world championship "didn't come out of the blue."

"WWE introduced a new World Heavyweight Title this week on #WWERAW. This big announcement didn't come out of the blue because we were told that it was on Triple H's agenda for a long time now." [H/T Ringside News]

With the new world title unveiled, the first holder of the World Heavyweight Championship will be decided at the Night of Champions event on May 27.

Are Triple H and WWE management punishing Roman Reigns?

After WWE introduced a new world title, many fans are speculating if this is an indirect attempt at diminishing the current reign of Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but he sporadically appears on the company's programming.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo stated on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW that he would not be surprised if the company's higher-ups punished Reigns for taking time off.

"Honestly, any good employer [sic] would say, ‘My God, the job you’ve done for us for the last three years, yes.’ But that’s what any normal employer [sic] would say, not the WWE, they would punish you for wanting time off to be with your family.” (50:58 - 51:50)

A major reason behind WWE's decision to introduce a new world title could be the upcoming Draft. Following the event, both brands will need their exclusive champions, which may not have been possible due to Reigns' limited schedule.

