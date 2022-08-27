Triple H reportedly has "numerous" plans for championships in WWE going forward

Triple H has perhaps taken his most important role in WWE to date - as the head of creative. We have already seen multiple changes, but more are expected to be made on the main roster regarding the existing championships.

Championships in WWE have had to undergo some major changes. The Universal, Intercontinental, and US Championship have all undergone drastic design changes - and not all were necessarily well-received. It should be noted that the NXT Titles also underwent a change at some point a few years ago.

It appears that Triple H feels like a big change is needed for some of the title belts. According to Dan Beltzer, known as Belt Fan Dan on Twitter, The Game is planning "numerous" belt design changes.

Dan Beltzer @BeltFanDan Rumor mill says Triple H making numerous belt design changes.

For those unaware of Belt Fan Dan, he has made several reports in the past about title design changes.

One such report was that of the United States Championship. The report was made over seven months before the new design was eventually implemented.

Triple H has made huge positive changes in his month-long tenure so far

Championships are just one of many things that Triple H will likely change. So far, the creative direction of RAW and SmackDown has drastically changed, with new superstars being pushed to the forefront.

There are different stars benefiting from the new regime, and this includes all the returning names who were either released (like Karrion Kross) or whose contracts were expired (like in the case of Johnny Gargano).

Fans have high expectations for the new creative regime of WWE and believe that The King of Kings will move in the direction that fans want to - to push younger and newer superstars and change the ways of old programming and patterns.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for new belt designs.

Are you excited about the reported changes? Sound off in the comments below.

