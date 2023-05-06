Triple H reportedly planning a massive push for WWE SmackDown star

With an influx of fresh faces into Smackdown following the WWE draft 2023, Triple H will have a lot of wiggle room to push new people into prominent positions. Cameron Grimes is reportedly set to be one of them to benefit from the same.

Grimes was drafted to the blue brand during the 2023 Draft after being a part of NXT since 2019. The 29-year-old has been in line for a main roster debut since the WrestleMania season. He even wrestled in a dark match before the February 24 edition of SmackDown, where he defeated Ashante "Thee" Adonis.

WRKD Wrestling recently provided an update on Grimes' future, reporting that Triple H has high hopes for the star despite him being one of the final picks in the Draft.

It was also mentioned that Cameron is expected to get a push once the roster changes come into effect.

"While drafted last, we've heard HHH [Triple H] has high hopes for @CGrimesWWE, having long advocated for him to be called up. Between mic skills/body transformation, he has supporters backstage and a push is expected once the draft goes into effect."

Cameron Grimes kickstarted his first feud on WWE main roster

Cameron Grimes did not take long to settle in on the main roster as the former NXT star was involved in a confrontation with Baron Corbin on SmackDown.

Grimes was talking to Adam Pearce backstage when he was interrupted by Corbin, who took a shot at the former for getting picked last in the Draft.

The former NXT North American Champion hit back by pointing out that Baron wasn't picked by any brand. Grimes then challenged him to a match the next week, which Pearce made official.

Cameron Grimes was a prominent member of the NXT roster for many years under Triple H, and many will be expecting a similar treatment for the star on the WWE main roster.

