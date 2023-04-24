Triple H is reportedly set to play a major role on WWE RAW

Triple H could be set to make an appearance on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW. According to a recent report, the company's Chief Content Officer will make an announcement on this week's show.

On SmackDown after WrestleMania 39, Triple H announced that the WWE rosters would be shaken up. He made it clear that the WWE Draft will return and that almost every superstar will be eligible to be drafted. It was later revealed that the two-night event would take place on April 28 and May 1, 2023.

There are no details on what The Game has in mind ahead of this week's show. But according to Xero News, he is set to appear on the red brand to address fans across the globe.

"In a change to the regular, Tony Khan does not have a big announcement this week. However, HHH has an announcement on RAW," tweeted Xero News.

What else has Triple H planned for WWE RAW?

Since Vince McMahon's initial retirement in July 2022, Triple H has taken over the reins of the main roster's creative department. It would be safe to assume that, like many recent WWE shows, The Game will be the driving force behind tomorrow night's RAW.

On Monday, fans will see Damian Priest go one-on-one with Rey Mysterio. Since Bad Bunny is set to return to the show, fans can expect him to play a role in Priest's match against the masked legend.

Damian Priest and Bad Bunny are rumored to lock horns at WWE Backlash in a San Juan Street Fight. The match between the two Puerto Rican stars is reportedly scheduled to be made official tonight.

WWE fans can expect numerous storylines to unfold on RAW, leading to high-profile matches at WWE Backlash. Last week, a triple-threat bout between Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, and Bronson Reed was announced for the upcoming event. Seth Rollins and Omos will also square off for the first time in a WWE ring on May 6.

What do you think Triple H's rumored announcement is about? Let us know in the comments section below.

