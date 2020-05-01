Triple H reportedly wanted recently released Superstar to be 'one of the flagship stars' in WWE 

Triple H

WWE had released multiple Superstars recently including Rusev, Heath Slater and Zack Ryder, among others. However, two more Superstars were released this week in Cain Velasquez and former IC Champion, Curtis Axel. Now it is being said that Triple H had some big plans for him.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Curtis Axel.



WWE wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.



https://t.co/E0XaMVvEkN — WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2020

Curtis Axel has been a mainstay in WWE for a long time and was last seen as part of a tag-team with Bo Dallas called the B-Team. While Axel is a former Tag-Team Champion as well, he could never truly match-up to the star power of his father - 'Mr. Perfect' Curt Hennig or his Grandfather Larry Hennig.

There were high hopes for Axel when he had debuted in the company and a major push was planned for him in 2013 when he was paired with Paul Heyman. Wrestling Observer has reported that Triple H was very keen on the Superstar early on.

How Triple H helped Curtis Axel

He was pushed as one of the top stars in developmental. At the same they liked his athletic ability and that he was tall. He was brought to the main roster and expected to be a star. Paul Levesque in particular thought he was going to be one of the flagship stars of the company. His first run as Michael McGillicutty went nowhere.

Triple H even tried to get Axel over as part of a storyline:

"Levesque, as Triple H, put him over with the storyline Axel gave him a concussion and collapsed."

Even though Curtis Axel may not have lived up to the expectations, he had settled into a comedy role rather well and entertained fans with his impressions of yesteryear stars, his stint with the Social Outcasts faction and his team with Bo Dallas.

Advertisement

While talent is very important in WWE, sometimes luck also plays a major factor and the constant injuries seemed to derail any momentum Axel managed to gain throughout his career.