Triple H's actions hurting WWE (Reports)

Triple H's actions are reportedly hurting WWE. The Game is the Chief Content Officer of the sports entertainment giant and has come under fire for some of his creative decisions lately.
However, there is now a concern within the company over his shifting priorities that have taken his attention away from WWE.
Triple H has made quite a few visits to the White House recently, meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. The WWE icon was invited to a bill signing to restore the Presidential Fitness Test a few months ago. Last month, he paid a visit to the White House again with his wife, Stephanie McMahon as Trump signed an executive order to employ artificial intelligence (AI) for childhood cancer research.
According to a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), HHH has missed some recent WWE shows, leading to people within WWE believing that his political priorities have "started to hurt the company."
The report adds that one person close to the Cerebral Assassin has dismissed this claim, noting that he has not missed any creative meetings and his schedule is all worked out "in advance."
Triple H was called out for not being a "pro"
WWE's CCO's booking has divided fans recently. Former WWE writer Vince Russo has been a major critic of Triple H's booking and recently called him out after a major botch on SmackDown.
A couple of weeks ago, Tiffany Stratton defended her Women's Title against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill on the blue brand in a Triple Threat match. Stratton ended up retaining the Championship, but the match went viral for the botched finish, which saw the referee stop the count, despite no kickout by Jax.
On his The Brand podcast, Vince Russo blasted the finish and said they were not pros.
"We're not watching pros. These people are not freaking pros because think about how ridiculous this is. Regardless of what these idiots are telling her in Gorilla, and freaking Triple H ain't a freaking pro. He's not a freaking pro either," Russo said.
