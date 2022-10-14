Triple H's plan for new weekly WWE TV show "isn’t happening any time soon"- Reports

Recent reports have suggested that Triple H's planned new show NXT Europe will not appear on fans' screens anytime soon.

Last month, The Game announced that the company would be ending its British-based show NXT UK to make way for NXT Europe, which will see not only the best wrestlers that the United Kingdom has to offer but the entire continent as well.

Despite European fans' excitement for the new WWE brand, a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that with former NXT UK commentator Nigel McGuinness' release, the plans for the European show are not a significant part of WWE's current plans.

"Some will take this McGuinness firing as another sign that NXT Europe isn’t happening any time soon. Those in the company say that WWE and (BT Sport) as well as new potential broadcast partners in Europe all have major plans for it." (H/T WrestleTalk)

WWE's plan to have a more significant foothold in Europe was solidified last month as the company had one of its biggest shows of the year take place in the United Kingdom, Clash At The Castle, which saw more than 60,000 fans attend the event in Cardiff, Wales.

Triple H plans to have even more international NXT shows

NXT Europe seems to be the first of many international offshoots of the yellow brand, as The Game intends to have multiple brands across the globe.

During a recent interview with LadBibleTV, Triple H laid out his global plans for NXT as well as his desire to have a World Cup-style tournament featuring multiple stars from around the world.

"So, NXT Europe, NXT Australia, NXT South Africa, South America, Mexico, [we will] eventually build that into a global system that will lead to almost a World Cup scenario," Triple H revealed. "The World Cup finals for NXT will one year be in London, the next year maybe Mexico City, and all the while really what you’re doing is building this fanbase for college football while you’re building stars for the major leagues which is RAW, SmackDown, WrestleMania." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Since becoming World Wrestling Entertainment's Chief Content Officer, Triple H seems keen to promote and showcase the first word of the company's name the most, as he is focused on bringing as many shows to as many fans across the globe as he can.

