Triple H’s long-term plan set to continue tonight on WWE RAW with show-stealing title match

Triple H is going out of his way to make things meaningful on WWE RAW.

Since The Game took over as head of creative on the WWE main roster, several changes have occurred on both RAW and SmackDown that have improved the overall product for the better. One of those changes is the perceived importance of both the United States and Intercontinental Championships.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), the steel cage match tonight between Bobby Lashley and The Miz for the United States Championship is part of Triple H's plan to continue to establish the title as a "credible prize on the program."

Between things like this and Gunther's successful Intercontinental title defense against Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle, Triple H's plan appears to be working.

What can we expect tonight on WWE RAW?

Beyond tonight's steel cage match for the United States Championship, Fightful has a lot more information about what to expect from the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

Following their loss to The Viking Raiders on SmackDown, The New Day are scheduled for tonight's episode of RAW and are reportedly going to be involved in a program for the Usos' Unified WWE Tag Team Championships.

It continues to be reported by various outlets that Braun Strowman will make his return to the company tonight on RAW and SRS reports that there's an angle scheduled for the show where a car will be turned over.

As it relates to The Miz's title shot against Lashley, it's being reported that Dexter Lumis' storyline will also continue tonight. So that doesn't sound good for the Hollywood A-Lister.

