Major change to NXT creative following Triple H's regime; Bruce Prichard's role revealed - Reports

Triple H's NXT has gone through changes in both appearance and its roster of superstars. The most impactful change to WWE's third brand has been in how the creative team works.

The reset came soon after its Wednesday night ratings war with AEW Dynamite. According to PWinsider, internal changes are still ongoing as the creative team has been informed that they will answer directly to Bruce Prichard and Christine Lubrano.

The era of NXT running independently under the former World Heavyweight Champion's leadership seems to be over. The January 5 release of William Regal and Road Dogg was a direct removal of The Game's hires, and is evidence of the brand moving in a different direction.

Other changes include cuts from the Performance Center and Johnny Russo getting the bump to the NXT writing team. Johnny will be directly under Prichard and Lubrano's supervision and has worked on the NXT creative team since August 2019.

Triple H was not too happy about the recent January 5 WWE releases

The recent WWE releases didn't just shock the wrestling community, they look to have affected the former WWE Champion as well. Most of the people that were cut from the company were a part of The Game's core team.

William Regal @RealKingRegal Thank you to @WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won’t have a bad work said against the company.x Thank you to @WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won’t have a bad work said against the company.x

Wade Keller spoke in detail about the internal reactions regarding the NXT cuts on PWTorchVIP.com. He revealed that Hunter was not happy with the release of his hires.

"NXT just isn't what it once was. I've heard just a little about Triple H's reaction to all of this, and nothing super reportable other than it sounds like he's bummed out," revealed Wade Keller.

Also Read Article Continues below

Many experienced trainers and personalities that helped shape the brand are no longer with the company. So now it remains to be seen how NXT will continue to prosper without them or buckle under huge expectations.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of NXT 2.0? Yes No 4 votes so far