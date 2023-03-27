Triple H set to reunite popular faction with a new addition on WWE RAW - Reports

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H has hit the ground running since taking over the company's creative duties last year. It seems like The Game has major surprises in store for fans ahead of WrestleMania 39, as a new report noted that The Hurt Business could once again come together on this week's RAW.

The group was first formed in 2020 after MVP aligned himself with Bobby Lashley. The duo soon added Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander to their ranks. Together, the group achieved major success during their initial days as all members had gold around their waists at one point in time.

While they have been separated for a while, WWE has been teasing a reunion of the heel faction over the past few months, with MVP crediting himself for reuniting Benjamin and Alexander and getting The All Mighty reinstated on Raw after being suspended. There have also been rumors about Omos joining the group as he is currently managed by MVP.

Xero news has provided a further update on the situation. According to recent reports, Triple H and Co. are planning to reunite The Hurt Business on this week's RAW. It was also noted that Omos will also be a part of the group.

Triple H had other plans for Brock Lesnar before his match against Omos at WWE WrestleMania 39

Triple H taking over the creative keys in WWE was a welcome change for fans. However, not every booking decision of the 14-time world champion has been well received by the WWE Universe.

Hunter's decision to book Omos in a match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 came under scrutiny from fans. However, many reports have stated that the company had other plans for the Beast Incarnate prior to his feud with the Nigerian Giant.

It was noted that initially Lesnar was supposed to go up against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania. However, the former MMA fighter refused the bout. Triple H also tried to bring in Stone Cold Steve Austin for a one-off match, but the Texas Rattlesnake had no intention of stepping across the ring from the Beast Incarnate.

With reports of Omos joining forces with The Hurt Business, things could get tougher for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. The former Universal Champion has already faced the strength of the Nigerian Giant on RAW and will need to be at his 100% to have a chance of winning.

