Triple H set to split up 29-year-old WWE star from his current faction; name and character change impending - Reports

Factions have gained more prominence in WWE ever since Triple H took control of the creative team. However, it seems a major stable is heading towards a split up as, according to a new report, Butch is set to leave Brawling Brutes to return to his old name of Pete Dunne and turn heel.

Pete Dunne was a force to reckon with during his time on NXT. The Bruiserweight was the second-ever NXT UK Champion. He went on to hold on to the title for 685 days before he was defeated by Gunther.

However, Pete made his main roster debut under the ring name Butch, aligning himself with Ridge Holland and Sheamus in their feud against The New Day. The 29-year-old has been treading water since then and has often served as backup to Sheamus.

However, it seems like Butch is ready to turn over a new leaf in his career. According to Xero News, the SmackDown star could soon be parting ways with Brawling Brutes to return to his old name. It was also noted that he could be turning heel soon.

Former WWE star revealed that Triple H is a big fan of Butch

While Butch may not have gotten many opportunities to shine on WWE's main roster, the 29-year-old was a prominent member of the NXT roster, where he worked closely with Hunter and Shawn Michaels.

During a recent episode of the TouchGrass Wrestling podcast, former WWE star Trent Seven recalled seeing the Hall of Fame duo "marking" over the Brawling Brutes member.

"He [is] just a bada**, and Triple H sees it. My God, they're like, it's pathetic. It's like sometimes like you can't not be jealous of it. He [Triple H] loves him. I remember sitting at Gorilla [position] watching Triple H and like Shawn watching Pete Dunne, and they were marking like they were like, 'How is he this good? [whispering to each other]' And he is that good. That's the point," Seven said. [33:16 - 33:51]

Butch has been teasing a character change for quite some time now. While it is unlikely that he will go after the top star Roman Reigns on SmackDown, a feud against Austin Theory for the United States Championship will undoubtedly excite the fans.

