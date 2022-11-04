Triple H and Stephanie McMahon believe multi-time WWE Champion is responsible for high ratings - Reports

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been doing a great job ever since they took over WWE as the co-CEO and Chief Creative Officer after Vince McMahon's retirement. The husband-wife duo are said to be very happy with Bray Wyatt's White Rabbit story and credit it as the reason for the high SmackDown ratings and the success of Extreme Rules.

WWE released Bray Wyatt in 2021. However, after Triple H took charge, he was brought back after much fanfare at Extreme Rules. As per Dave Meltzer, the teasers leading up to Extreme Rules is believed to be the reason for it becoming the most-watched Extreme Rules PLE in history.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter also stated that both Stephanie McMahon and Triple H have pushed the White Rabbit strategy as a major catalyst for the success of SmackDown and Extreme Rules. WWE had teased fans with music and QR codes, hinting at Bray Wyatt's return for weeks leading up to the big return.

''Both Stephanie McMahon and Paul Levesque pushed the White Rabbit theme as being a huge success, crediting it for the 9/23 SmackDown rating (the best for a show in more than two years except for one show that had an NFL lead-in) , the 10/10 Raw rating and the success of the Extreme Rules show, which was up 38 percent in viewers from the same show last year,'' noted Meltzer.

Bray Wyatt to get more creative freedom under Triple H?

There had been reports suggesting that Vince McMahon and Bray Wyatt did not always get along backstage. One of the alleged reasons Wyatt was released was because he butted heads with McMahon on creative ideas. However, Triple H seems to be high on Bray Wyatt.

Reports by The Observer and PWInsider have stated that Wyatt has become the top merchandise seller since his return and is positioned as the number one babyface on SmackDown. It remains to be seen where his current story involving Uncle Howdy will lead.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : Do you think Bray Wyatt is responsible for high ratings of SmackDown? Yes No 0 votes