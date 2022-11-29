Triple H undecided on date of next WWE Draft - Reports

As per the latest reports, Chief Content Officer Triple H is seemingly undecided on when the next rendition of the WWE Draft will take place.

The Draft is used to shake things up and give superstars a fresh start on a new brand. It has been a staple of WWE programming over the past two decades, with years 2012 to 2015 seeing the event get canceled. The last time the Draft took place was in October 2021.

According to Ringside News, the date for the Draft remains up in the air. Ringside spoke to a tenured member of WWE's creative team and was informed that there is no date set at the moment, and it remains an ongoing discussion.

Triple H is considering bringing WWE Draft back after WrestleMania

It was reported earlier today that Triple H might bring back the WWE draft following WrestleMania. WWE's biggest show will air from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, this year.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, The Game is considering bringing the Draft back following the Showcase of the Immortals.

"There’s been some talk of waiting until after WrestleMania to do it," Melzer said. "There was talk at one point for October, but I guess they didn’t do it. There was a date that was talked about at one point, but they just didn’t pull the trigger on it."

The first WWE Draft happened twenty years ago following the company's decision to split its roster into two brands - RAW and SmackDown. The first half of the 2002 draft aired live on television, while the rest was done on the company's website.

It will be interesting to see how Triple H presents the Draft to the WWE Universe next year.

Which superstars do you think need a change of scenery the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

