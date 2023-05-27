Triple H wants 29-year-old WWE star to split from faction and start a feud after name change - Reports

Triple H is in charge of WWE's creative department and, as such, has worked on several interesting storylines of late. Currently, the promotion has quite a few successful factions. However, according to a recent report, The Game was set to split Butch from The Brawling Brutes. Now another one has updated fans about the plans after the split.

Butch has been a part of Brawling Brutes since the 2021 Draft. Along with Ridge Holland and Sheamus, he makes an interesting part of the already powerful faction.

While they have not had much success in winning gold, as it turns out, according to an earlier report, Triple H plans to break the faction up with Butch splitting away from Sheamus and Holland. The original report also said that they wanted to change his name.

A new update to the report has now come out, where further details about plans for the star have been revealed. WWE creative, i.e., Triple H, apparently likes the idea of Sheamus facing Pete Dunne at some point in the future after Butch leaves the faction and reverts to his previous name.

How the split will happen is not sure, and none of this is confirmed now.

