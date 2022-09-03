Triple H will reportedly never get a controversial former champion back to WWE

Dave Meltzer reports that despite Triple H assuming control of WWE, former NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream is not expected to be re-signed by the company.

The man behind the gimmick, Patrick Clark, has been in the news since stories of his recent run-ins with the law emerged online. The former NXT North American Champion's name was allegedly mentioned backstage in the wake of his arrest.

A high-ranking official confirmed to Dave Meltzer that Velveteen Dream was one of the few superstars that will never be brought back into the organization. Triple H has noted that he would be open to working with different talents, but Patrick Clark is reportedly not on his wishlist of stars he wants to feature on RAW and SmackDown.

Here's what was stated in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"If there was a chance of Patrick Clark returning to WWE, it's probably decreased greatly now," revealed Meltzer. "Clark was the one person that one of the top people in the company told me outright would never be back, but his name surfaced this past week from those in the company."

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Patrick Clark (Velveteen Dream) was arrested on Friday on an Out-of-County Warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Patrick Clark (Velveteen Dream) was arrested on Friday on an Out-of-County Warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia https://t.co/NlZRe19fA2

Why was former WWE star Velveteen Dream arrested?

Dream was one of the most promising wrestlers during his time in NXT. The 27-year-old has unfortunately been unable to maintain a stable personal life outside the ring.

WWE has not acknowledged Velveteen Dream since his last match on NXT TV against Adam Cole in December 2020. The superstar was quietly released from the promotion in May 2021, and has since landed himself in trouble with law enforcement authorities on multiple occasions.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Turns out Velveteen Dream getting arrested today wasn’t the only one he’s faced this month… Turns out Velveteen Dream getting arrested today wasn’t the only one he’s faced this month… https://t.co/9D1GTuJnba

Patrick Clark was first arrested in November 2021 for alleged possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, amongst other charges. Clark was again taken into custody last month for Trespassing on Property after a Warning and First Degree Battery.

A current WWE star reportedly bailed Velveteen Dream out of jail, and more details on the legal proceedings should be known sooner rather than later.

As Triple H continues to shake up the main roster with familiar faces from NXT, Velveteen Dream is the last name fans should expect regarding a surprise return.

