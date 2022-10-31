Triple H and WWE reportedly approved huge match following former regime's attempts to stop it 

It has been reported that WWE and its new Chief Content Officer, Triple H, recently changed the old management's decision for a major match with another wrestling promotion.

This past weekend, it was announced that WWE's Japanese superstar Shinsuke Nakamura will take on The Great Muta on January 1st at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event. The announcement that WWE is working with another major promotion has been met with very positive reactions.

A recent report, translated from the Japanese outlet, Tokyo Sports, states that Vince McMahon and the old WWE system declined NOAH's request for Nakamura to wrestle the Japanese legend.

"NOAH listed Nakamura as an opponent for Muto once he decided to embark on his retirement tour in June. There were reportedly initial disagreements, but NOAH negotiated with the new WWE regime (Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan) after Vince McMahon retired on July 22." (H/T Tokyo Sports)

With WWE seemingly ready to open their 'forbidden door,' wrestling fans are speculating if the company may be willing to put on even more dream matches as 2023 rolls on.

Shinsuke Nakamura thanks Triple H and WWE for "miracle" match

As somebody who made his name wrestling in his native Japan, Nakamura, like his fans, is incredibly excited to perform in his home country once again.

Speaking to Tokyo Sports, Shinsuke Nakamura said many people within WWE were pushing for him to have this history-making match with The Great Muta.

“There were people in WWE who pushed me forward. It’s nothing short of a miracle. Of course, I wanted to do it. It was an area that no one had ever stepped into, or rather, I opened a door that no one had been able to pry open. Ha ha ha… It’s a real ‘Forbidden Door." (H/T Tokyo Sports)

Raphael Wilson @089968Raph___



Pro Wrestling Noah and World Wrestling Entertainment, Vince McMahon wouldn't have allowed this, thank you Triple H... #ShinsukeNakamura #Noah #WWE @ShinsukeN The Great Mata and Shinsuke Nakamura, two legends in professional wrestling clashing in a dream match.Pro Wrestling Noah and World Wrestling Entertainment, Vince McMahon wouldn't have allowed this, thank you Triple H... #GreatMuta @ShinsukeN The Great Mata and Shinsuke Nakamura, two legends in professional wrestling clashing in a dream match. Pro Wrestling Noah and World Wrestling Entertainment, Vince McMahon wouldn't have allowed this, thank you Triple H... #GreatMuta #ShinsukeNakamura #Noah #WWE https://t.co/SlO3eFK0nM

During his days as the head of creative for WWE's third brand, NXT, Triple H showed that he has his finger well and truly on the pulse of the wrestling business, therefore if a forbidden door type show is something fans want, then it will most likely be something they will get.

What are your thoughts on Triple H and WWE opening the forbidden door? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes