Triple H and WWE reportedly have "big plans" for 29-year-old star after WrestleMania 39

It has been reported that Triple H and company higher-ups are very interested in pushing young WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa after WrestleMania 39 concludes next month.

The younger brother of The Usos made his main roster debut last September as Clash at the Castle after he helped his cousin Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Since then, Sikoa has been The Tribal Chief's personal enforcer in The Bloodline.

According to a recent report from Wrestling News, The King of Kings and the rest of WWE management are said to be "very high" on the young Anoa'i family member.

"The idea is to keep him strong because management is very high on him. WrestlingNews.co is told that there are big plans for him after WrestleMania and he is seen as a guy that could eventually become a main eventer." (H/T Wrestling News)

Since arriving on the main roster, Solo Sikoa has not looked out of place, sharing the screen and ring with Roman Reigns, who is undoubtedly the biggest star in wrestling today.

Triple H is reportedly set to push another favored star of his

As well as Solo, another up-and-coming superstar who may be getting the rub from the King of Kings is former NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

Despite having a shaky start in WWE since returning to the company last August, Xero News has reported that Hunter wants to give the 37-year-old another major opportunity.

"Triple H reportedly wants to give Karrion Kross one last push to try and turn him into the star he believes he can be, WWE now have new plans in place for that going forward post WrestleMania."

Including Karrion Kross, The Game has brought back many stars that worked under him in WWE's third brand NXT, including Dakota Kai, Johnny Gargano, and Dexter Lumis.

