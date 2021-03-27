Triple H has hit the "hard to meet with territory" backstage in WWE - Reports 

Triple H is one of the most influential executives in WWE, and he continues to be an invaluable asset for the company. However, a story reported last year by Fightful revealed an interesting detail regarding how he is behind the scenes.

Former NWA World Television Champion Zicky Dice was once almost kicked out of an NXT tryout for trying to talk to Triple H. Dice was advised not to interact with Triple H by several producers, but the wrestler didn't follow their instructions.

A new report from Fightful Select has now revealed that Triple H has hit "the hard to meet with territory" backstage in WWE.

A person close to the situation, who has also dealt with Vince McMahon, told Fightful that Triple H is not easily accessible. The report added that it has also been challenging for talent and personnel to get through to a few other WWE higher-ups.

The report, however, stated that Triple H has "opened up a bit more" over the past few months. The 14-time WWE World Champion has been present more frequently at RAW tapings this year.

Triple H's WWE status

In last week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Triple H had to go into quarantine following the most recent COVID-19 outbreak in NXT.

The Game reportedly missed last week's episodes of RAW and NXT. In his absence, Shawn Michaels and "Road Dogg" Brian James took over managing the NXT show.

It should be noted that Triple H being under quarantine doesn't mean he has tested positive for COVID-19 as there is no confirmation of the same.

WWE is reportedly secretive about Triple H's situation, and no further updates have since come out regarding the WWE Hall of Famer's status.

In addition to Triple H, several other NXT talents were also absent from TV, and the company would be closely monitoring the situation as we approach WWE WrestleMania 37.

Triple H and his team have a busy phase ahead of themselves as WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver is scheduled to occur on April 7th and 8th, 2021.