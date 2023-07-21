Truth about Jimmy Uso's injury and being out of action for "the foreseeable future" - Reports

There are a lot of questions surrounding Jimmy Uso after WWE effectively wrote him off TV during a recent SmackDown episode. Dave Meltzer issued a clarification on Jimmy's status recently and confirmed the former Tag Team Champion is not legitimately hurt.

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's unhinged attack on Jimmy Uso a couple of weeks back resulted in the former Bloodline member needing medical attention after the show. Michael Cole revealed on the latest episode that Jimmy had a ruptured rib cartilage and would be out of action indefinitely.

The timing of his hiatus was highlighted by fans and pundits, with many wondering whether Jimmy was dealing with an actual injury or might be forced to miss TV time due to another personal reason.

The truth isn't really that complicated, as the Wrestling Observer stated that Jimmy Uso's absence is all part of the ongoing storyline. Here's an excerpt from Dave Meltzer's report:

"On Smackdown they said that Jimmy Uso suffered a ruptured rib cartilage and would be out of action for the foreseeable future. That is storyline."

Will Jimmy Uso's injury impact the SummerSlam match between his brother and Roman Reigns?

While it's yet to be officially announced, Jey Uso is on course for another opportunity to dethrone Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023. "Main Event Jey" has twice failed to defeat his Samoan cousin in the past, but this time he seems more motivated than ever to get the job done.

Jey Uso was fired up on SmackDown this past week as he sent a message to The Tribal Chief and declared he was coming after the most coveted championship in WWE.

Jimmy's name was also mentioned during the segment, as Jey Uso got blamed for the superstar being hospitalized. Paul Heyman, as expected, tried to play some mind games with his former stablemate and paid the price for it by eating a superkick.

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns will be one of the marquee matches at SummerSlam, and most people expect Jimmy to play a huge role in the finish.

However, what if he does something no fan expects? Read more about the massive swerve right here.

