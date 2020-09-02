Truth about the relationship between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman reportedly revealed

Roman Reigns is surprisingly a Paul Heyman Guy, and that one decision has managed to give the Big Dog's WWE career a new lease of life. Reigns now has Paul Heyman by his side and also the Universal title around his waist as he begins what could be a lengthy title reign as a heel.

However, why did it take WWE so long to book the alliance on TV? What's the truth behind the real-life relationship between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman? What went into the storyline coming to fruition on TV?

Tom Colohue revealed several details about Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's backstage relationship and their storyline on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Tom noted that the plan have Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman together has been in the works for a very long time as the two share a close backstage relationship.

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns have massive respect for each other and the idea of them being together on TV has been in discussion for almost five years, going back as far as WrestleMania 31.

Tom also revealed that the decision to get Roman Reigns back was a last-minute one, which is why WWE also had to rush the heel turn for Braun Strowman.

Here's what Tom Colohue revealed on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

"The planning for this technically started years ago but wasn't taken very seriously. [Paul] Heyman and Roman [Reigns] have had a long-term relationship. They've known each other and had massive respect for each other for a long time. Even five years ago, as far as WrestleMania 31, they discussed the idea of Paul Heyman in Roman Reigns' corner - wrecking things. Instead, they went through with four straight WrestleMania main events with Roman Reigns as a face. When it comes to this particular moment, it was very late in the day. People didn't know that Roman Reigns would be back until two weeks before SummerSlam, which is why they had to rush a heel turn for Braun Strowman. The decision was made at that moment to go all-in with this.

Especially now that Heyman is available. When Heyman was let go as the RAW Executive director, they [WWE] did mention that they would be focusing on his in-ring duties, but at the time, the only in-ring duty he had was Brock Lesnar. They were planning to bring Brock Lesnar back, but here we are now. Suddenly, there's no one for him to manage, now he's with Roman, now Roman is here, now Roman is a heel, now everything has changed."

Advertisement

Roman Reigns' run as a heel Universal Champion

Roman Reigns is set to have a lengthy run with the Universal Championship as a heel and him being a Paul Heyman Guy should also maximize the impact of his run. Reigns and Heyman have always wanted to work with each other, and the mutual respect between each other in real life should help their on-screen pairing. It would be interesting to see where Brock Lesnar fits in once WWE decides to get him back.