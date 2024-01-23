Twist in the ongoing lawsuit against WWE, according to reports

There's been a significant update in the ongoing legal case involving a fan's lawsuit against WWE.

Marvin Jackson's lawsuit, filed in January 2023 over alleged injuries sustained at WWE Wrestlemania 38, has taken an unexpected turn. He had claimed that he suffered hearing loss due to a pyrotechnics blast during the event and sought over $1,000,000 in damages.

In a recent update provided by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the court announced that it would rule on Jackson's appeal without conducting a hearing. This decision introduces a new layer of uncertainty to the ongoing legal proceedings, leaving the outcome of the fan's case hanging in the balance.

Expand Tweet

Recent lawsuit questions the integrity of the WWE-UFC merger

A recent lawsuit alleged that Vince McMahon and the WWE board rushed a 'sham sale process' during the merger with Endeavor to create TKO Group Holdings. Investors claim McMahon favored Endeavor over more lucrative offers, possibly to protect his position amid sexual misconduct allegations in 2022.

According to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, undisclosed companies allegedly submitted more favorable cash offers, but the board, fearing McMahon's removal and Triple H's arrival, failed to consider counterproposals.

"According to the complaint, this included undisclosed companies submitting cash offers at $95-$100 and $90-$97.50 per share. But because they contemplated cashing out stockholders and barred McMahon from rolling over his shares, which would’ve signaled his “complete ouster” from the wrestling world, the board “never bothered to make” counterproposals, the suit states."

Expand Tweet

The recent lawsuit raises questions about the transparency and motivations behind the merger, adding uncertainty to the circumstances surrounding the merger and creation of TKO Group Holdings.

What are your thoughts on the latest fan lawsuit update? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.