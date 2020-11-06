Two big Universal title feuds shortlisted for Roman Reigns after Survivor Series 

SmackDown is the Roman Reigns show, and it is not expected to change anytime soon. The Tribal Chief has even convinced Jey Uso to follow his path and the future seems set to be dominated by the heel version of The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Randy Orton in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series, but WWE has more pressing matters to address regarding the Universal title picture after the PPV.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Roman Reigns is currently scheduled to face Daniel Bryan after Survivor Series. The feud was initiated on SmackDown after Jey Uso unleashed a vicious assault on the former WWE Champion.

Meltzer also added that Kevin Owens is also on the shortlist of opponents to have a title program with Roman Reigns in the near future.

He's scheduled to work with Daniel Bryan, out of necessity it seems, because Bryan wasn't positioned like a main event title contender at all when he returned.

The funny part is that Reigns vs. Bryan is a planned title direction shortly which makes no sense if you watched the match with Uso. Owens is also on that short list right now. But it's very clearly the Reigns show.

Roman Reigns' future as the Universal Champion

Roman Reigns' push will go all the way up till WrestleMania 37, and his reign could even go beyond the biggest PPV of the year. WWE's current plan is to have Roman Reigns and The Usos as the top heel faction of the Blue brand. Daniel Bryan suffered storyline injuries due to the attack from Jey Uso, and it should keep him out of action until Survivor Series.

The predictable booking decision would be to get Bryan back to begin his title program with Reigns after Survivor Series. As noted earlier, Kevin Owens is a name being discussed to face Reigns, but the plans can always change as we move forward.

WWE needs a few credible opponents to build up Roman Reigns before WrestleMania season comes around, and the company can then pull the trigger on a marquee match for the Tribal Chief.