Two major names responsible for Liv Morgan's massive push - Reports

Liv Morgan is receiving the push of her career right now. Not only did she win the Money in the Bank contract, but she also cashed it in the same night to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. It is being reported that Sasha Banks' exit from the company led to The Miracle Kid finally getting her big run.

10-time champion Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company during an episode of RAW as the two were reportedly not happy with WWE's creative plans for them. They were subsequently suspended indefinitely. It was later rumored that they had been released by the company, although it has not yet been made official.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that the key reason for Morgan's push is the vacuum left by The Boss and Naomi's absence. The company needed a top babyface on the blue brand and chose Liv Morgan:

''Part of the reason, if not the key reason, for the recent push of Morgan was he walking out of Banks and Naomi. When they left, the idea was that Smackdown needed a new top tier woman babyface and Morgan was the one who got the pick of the draw,'' said Meltzer.

He also stated that the push has worked out well as the fanbase was ready for it and fully behind her.

Liv Morgan will face Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam

The SmackDown Women's Champion will take on Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam. She cashed-in on The Baddest Woman on the Planet after defeating Natalya at Money in the Bank.

However, Rousey could regain the title at SummerSlam by initiating a heel run. There are also rumors that Charlotte Flair might return at SummerSlam and somehow involve herself in the match between Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin his honest thoughts on Ric Flair's final match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Did Liv Morgan deserve to become the SmackDown Women's Champion? Yes No 39 votes so far