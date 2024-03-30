Two massive WWE stars set for tag team run after their WrestleMania XL match - Reports

As per a new report, two current WWE Superstars are due for a tag team run following WrestleMania XL.

Jey and Jimmy Uso's rivalry has been building for quite some time now. The two real-life brothers are all set to compete in a singles match at The Grandest Stage of Them All next weekend.

According to Xero News' latest report, Main Event Jey and Jimmy Uso are due for one more tag team run after their WrestleMania XL encounter. Here's the report:

Expand Tweet

Triple H has done an insane job of building up The Usos' WWE feud

The Game has given ample screen time to both Jey and Jimmy Uso on their respective brands over the past few months. At WWE Royal Rumble 2024, Jey and Jimmy came out at the #1 and #2 spots in an epic moment. In recent months, Jimmy has regularly interfered in Jey's high-stakes match on Monday Night RAW.

Earlier this year, Jimmy cost his twin brother an Intercontinental Title match against Gunther. Last year, Jey took on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in a Tribal Combat match. However, in a shocking turn of events, Jimmy Uso came out during the climax to cost Main Event Jey the Universal Title.

In response, Jey attacked Jimmy on SmackDown and quit WWE, only to return as a RAW-exclusive star mere days later. Earlier this month, the RAW Superstar challenged The Bloodline member to a brother vs. brother match at The Showcase of the Immortals, which the latter accepted.

The Usos are one of the most decorated tag teams of all time. They are three-time RAW Tag Team Champions and five-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Currently, Jimmy is doing quite well as a member of The Bloodline, while Jey is as red-hot as he's ever been.

It will be interesting to see who will win the bragging rights at The Show of Shows next weekend.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you want to see one more Usos run? Yes! Nope! 0 votes View Discussion