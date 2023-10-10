Two rising WWE stars backstage on RAW tonight - Reports

WWE RAW is the place to be tonight, with the show looking impressive already heading out of Fastlane. Fall-out shows for events are always a bit more important than other shows, and that was the case tonight as well, with new storylines and creative directions establishing themselves. Backstage, though, two WWE stars were waiting to try their hand in some matches - Axiom and Kiana James.

The company has been building young stars on NXT, and several stars have recently made their way to the main roster.

This includes Dragon Lee, who was included on the SmackDown roster quietly after an impressive win against Austin Theory. Although people thought that match would have been a one-off, it appears he's been called up to the main roster on a more permanent basis.

As reported by PWInsider, Axiom and Kiana James are present backstage on RAW tonight. The belief is that they are there to compete in matches for the Main Event show.

Fightful Select supported this report, stating that Axiom was scheduled to face Akira Tozawa while Kiana James was set to face Nikki Cross.

Both stars will look to impress as good performances there might lead to more opportunities in the WWE main roster.