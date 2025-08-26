  • home icon
Two more stars have been released from their WWE contracts - reports

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 26, 2025 19:37 GMT
This wasn
This wasn't expected (image via WWE)

It has been an interesting week for WWE, as the company continues its European Tour, leading to Clash in Paris. However, it seems that things are running less smoothly Stateside.

The week's wrestling news has been dominated by Raja Jackson's actions against Syko Stu, and it seems that because of this, Rikishi's Knokx Wrestling Promotion has lost a massive alliance.

This means that their whole affiliation with WWE ID has now been scrapped, and three stars have been released from their contracts.

It was revealed earlier today that Aaron Roberts had been released from his deal due to his role in the controversial incident this past weekend.

However, Roberts isn't alone, as WrestlingHeadlines reported that Ice Williams and Jordan Oasis have also been released from the developmental program as a direct result of the recent controversy.

Knokx Pro removed all mentions of WWE following the incident

WWE's ID program has been seen as a huge success, so this is a significant blow for Oasis and Williams, who were seen as big stars for the future.

Just a day after the Raja Jackson incident went viral, all mentions of World Wrestling Entertainment were removed from KnokX Pro's social media accounts, making it clear that the Stamford-based promotion didn't want to be part of the backlash.

Andrew Smith shared an update (Image credit: Smith's Facebook account)

Recent updates suggest that Syko Stu has gained consciousness since the incident, and it seems that he has some recollection of the attack. His brother shared a message on Facebook relaying thanks from Stu for all the online support and noted that a GoFundMe has been set up to help with his hospital fees.

A police investigation is also underway after the incident was filmed and went viral, and several clips from before the match make the attack appear to be premeditated.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

