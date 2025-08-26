  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • "I was fired from my dream job" - Top name released from WWE

"I was fired from my dream job" - Top name released from WWE

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Aug 26, 2025 14:03 GMT
Top name no longer has ties with WWE! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Top name no longer has ties with WWE! [Image credit: WWE.com]

A former WWE Superstar recently announced his release on X and issued a statement following the end of his dream job with the promotion.

Ad

WWE has been giving contracts to several independent stars under their ID program to promote talent outside the Stamford-based company. Today, Aaron Roberts, a former ID talent, revealed that he was released from his contract.

The rising star, often going by the name The Problem, issued a statement and filmed a vignette following his release from the program. Roberts uploaded a tweet attached with a video on X, where he revealed his release and hinted at what was next in his career on the independent circuit.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I was fired from my dream job," Roberts wrote on X.

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Ad

Last year, Roberts revealed that he had joined the ID program and even participated in the tournament to become the first-ever Men's ID Champion, but failed to get the win. Aaron Roberts was released from his ID contract, and he was never signed as a full-time performer in the promotion.

WWE reportedly cut ties with an ID-affiliated promotion

A shocking incident recently affected the pro wrestling industry, superstars, and fans of the business when Raja Jackson, son of Rampage Jackson, turned a spot into a violent shoot, which sent Syko Stu to the hospital. The incident became the talk of the town over the weekend, and the chatter clearly reached the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

According to PWInsider, WWE has reportedly cut ties with KnokX Pro Wrestling following the unfortunate incident with Raja Jackson and Syko Stu. The promotion is run by Rikishi and Reno Anoa'i, and it's rare to see the company cut ties with anyone associated with the Anoa'i family.

As for Stu, a GoFundMe has been set up to help him in his journey to recovery. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Raja Jackson and the consequences of his actions.

About the author
Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Twitter icon

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications