"I was fired from my dream job" - Top name released from WWE

A former WWE Superstar recently announced his release on X and issued a statement following the end of his dream job with the promotion.WWE has been giving contracts to several independent stars under their ID program to promote talent outside the Stamford-based company. Today, Aaron Roberts, a former ID talent, revealed that he was released from his contract.The rising star, often going by the name The Problem, issued a statement and filmed a vignette following his release from the program. Roberts uploaded a tweet attached with a video on X, where he revealed his release and hinted at what was next in his career on the independent circuit.&quot;I was fired from my dream job,&quot; Roberts wrote on X.Last year, Roberts revealed that he had joined the ID program and even participated in the tournament to become the first-ever Men's ID Champion, but failed to get the win. Aaron Roberts was released from his ID contract, and he was never signed as a full-time performer in the promotion.WWE reportedly cut ties with an ID-affiliated promotionA shocking incident recently affected the pro wrestling industry, superstars, and fans of the business when Raja Jackson, son of Rampage Jackson, turned a spot into a violent shoot, which sent Syko Stu to the hospital. The incident became the talk of the town over the weekend, and the chatter clearly reached the Stamford-based promotion.According to PWInsider, WWE has reportedly cut ties with KnokX Pro Wrestling following the unfortunate incident with Raja Jackson and Syko Stu. The promotion is run by Rikishi and Reno Anoa'i, and it's rare to see the company cut ties with anyone associated with the Anoa'i family.As for Stu, a GoFundMe has been set up to help him in his journey to recovery. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Raja Jackson and the consequences of his actions.