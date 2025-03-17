Two-time WWE champion set to return to RAW after being controversially removed from the main roster - Reports

A former WWE champion was recently involved in a controversy as he was moved from the main roster to NXT. However, the star is reportedly set to return tonight on RAW.

Ad

Corey Graves has been a part of the WWE commentary team since hanging up his boots in 2014. After being on commentary on the main roster in recent years, along with veteran Michael Cole and others, Graves was moved to NXT earlier this year, which did not sit well with him. The former 24/7 Champion voiced his frustration through a post on social media, which he later deleted. However, this led to further repercussions as Corey missed the January 14 edition of NXT. Nonetheless, he resumed his role at the commentary desk the following week.

Ad

Trending

As per PWInsider, Graves is now set to return to RAW tonight in Brussels, Belgium. According to the report, the former NXT Tag Team Champion will be calling the action alongside Michael Cole, with the veteran's usual partner Pat McAfee seemingly not available.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tonight's Monday Night RAW will feature the return of John Cena, who will be making his first appearance since turning heel at Elimination Chamber earlier this month. Cody Rhodes will also be present on the red brand, and the two are expected to come face-to-face.

After winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match, the 16-time World Champion is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback