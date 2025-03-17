  • home icon
  • Two-time WWE champion set to return to RAW after being controversially removed from the main roster - Reports

Two-time WWE champion set to return to RAW after being controversially removed from the main roster - Reports

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Mar 17, 2025 17:32 GMT
Images from the star's Instagram and WWE.com!

A former WWE champion was recently involved in a controversy as he was moved from the main roster to NXT. However, the star is reportedly set to return tonight on RAW.

Corey Graves has been a part of the WWE commentary team since hanging up his boots in 2014. After being on commentary on the main roster in recent years, along with veteran Michael Cole and others, Graves was moved to NXT earlier this year, which did not sit well with him. The former 24/7 Champion voiced his frustration through a post on social media, which he later deleted. However, this led to further repercussions as Corey missed the January 14 edition of NXT. Nonetheless, he resumed his role at the commentary desk the following week.

As per PWInsider, Graves is now set to return to RAW tonight in Brussels, Belgium. According to the report, the former NXT Tag Team Champion will be calling the action alongside Michael Cole, with the veteran's usual partner Pat McAfee seemingly not available.

Tonight's Monday Night RAW will feature the return of John Cena, who will be making his first appearance since turning heel at Elimination Chamber earlier this month. Cody Rhodes will also be present on the red brand, and the two are expected to come face-to-face.

After winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match, the 16-time World Champion is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania in April.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
