Why is Corey Graves unhappy with WWE? Exploring reason for going off on social media

Corey Graves is one of the WWE Superstars who found themselves a new position in the company after being forced to step away from in-ring wrestling. However, it looks like he is not too happy with his new role in NXT.

Corey Graves began wrestling in 2000 and eventually found his way to WWE in 2011. He was doing well in NXT and was considered one of the rising stars of the brand back then, but he later announced his in-ring retirement in 2014 due to his concussion issues. In that same year, he began serving as a pre-show panelist and later became a commentator for the main roster. However, he was recently transferred to NXT, when RAW moved to Netflix amid Pat McAfee's return. From the looks of it, he wasn't so happy with the transfer.

Corey Graves recently went on a rant describing how he was basically forced to retire from in-ring wrestling, decided to do something "dream adjacent," and after excelling at his current job, he was told that he wasn't "famous enough" for the role.

"Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you’re no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something “dream adjacent” and being pretty f**king awesome at it. And then, when it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you’re not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you’ve wondered where I’ve been."

At the beginning of 2024, Corey Graves was the lead commentator on SmackDown with Wade Barrett. In August, he returned to the Monday show, calling the brand with Michael Cole, following McAfee's return to College GameDay.

Is Corey Graves cleared for an in-ring WWE return?

Many wrestlers throughout the years returned to action after initially being diagnosed with a life-threatening injury, former superstars Edge, Daniel Bryan, and Paige are a couple of examples of this. However, it looks like the commentator has other plans.

While talking to TMZ Sports last year, Corey admitted he was medically cleared to compete and that he has even gotten "the itch" to return. However, he explained that he spent time with doctors to know whether he was cleared for sure after being forced to retire and not rushing his return to action.

It will be interesting what will happen next to Corey Graves in the Stamford-based promotion.

